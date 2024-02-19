About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies. Founded in 1995 by Jeff Horing and Jerry Murdock, the firm has been a prominent player in the tech investment landscape, supporting innovative startups and helping them scale into industry leaders. With offices across North America, Europe, and Israel, Insight Partners has a track record of backing successful companies and fostering their growth through strategic guidance and resources.

About this recipe

Optimizely, established in 2010, is a renowned experimentation platform enabling businesses to optimize their digital experiences through A/B testing and personalization. With a user-friendly interface and robust features, Optimizely empowers organizations to drive growth and innovation by leveraging data-driven insights to enhance customer engagement and satisfaction across various channels. Trusted by leading brands worldwide, Optimizely continues to be a go-to solution for companies seeking to optimize their online presence and achieve their business objectives.