Recipe details
Oracle Cloud
Key facts about Oracle Cloud
- Records
- 2503073 records
- Websites tracked
- 2503073 websites use Oracle Cloud
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:ORCL
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Cloud
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Oracle
Oracle Corporation is an American multinational computer technology corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company sells database software and technology, cloud engineered systems, and enterprise software products, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, human capital management (HCM) software, customer relationship management (CRM) software (also known as customer experience), enterprise performance management (EPM) software, and supply chain management (SCM) software.
About this recipe
Oracle Cloud is a cloud computing service offered by Oracle Corporation providing servers, storage, network, applications and services through a global network of Oracle Corporation managed data centers. The company allows these services to be provisioned on demand over the Internet.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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