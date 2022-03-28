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Recipe details

Oracle Cloud

Oracle Cloud

2.5M recordsNYSE:ORCL

Key facts about Oracle Cloud

Records
2503073 records
Websites tracked
2503073 websites use Oracle Cloud
Stock ticker
NYSE:ORCL
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Cloud
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is an American multinational computer technology corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company sells database software and technology, cloud engineered systems, and enterprise software products, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, human capital management (HCM) software, customer relationship management (CRM) software (also known as customer experience), enterprise performance management (EPM) software, and supply chain management (SCM) software.

About this recipe

Oracle Cloud is a cloud computing service offered by Oracle Corporation providing servers, storage, network, applications and services through a global network of Oracle Corporation managed data centers. The company allows these services to be provisioned on demand over the Internet.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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