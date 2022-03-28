Recipes overview
Oracle Commerce Cloud
141 records
NYSE:ORCL
Asset management
E-commerce
About
Oracle Commerce Cloud is a unified SaaS solution that puts control in the hands of commerce professionals to innovate quickly, with the ability to deliver connected, personalized experiences, and drive customer engagement, sales, and loyalty across channels. Oracle Commerce Cloud includes a rich set of out-of-the-box applications encompassing administration, customer support, and web storefront capabilities.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.