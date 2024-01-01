About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is an American multinational computer technology corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company sells database software and technology, cloud engineered systems, and enterprise software products, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, human capital management (HCM) software, customer relationship management (CRM) software (also known as customer experience), enterprise performance management (EPM) software, and supply chain management (SCM) software.

Oracle Dyn is an Oracle Cloud Infrastructure global business unit that helps companies build and operate a secure, intelligent cloud edge, protecting them from a complex and evolving cyberthreat landscape. Our managed Web Application Security, DNS, and Email Delivery services are powered by a global network that drives 40 billion traffic optimization decisions daily. More than 4,500 customers rely on Oracle Dyn edge services, including preeminent digital brands such as Netflix, Twitter, CNBC, and LinkedIn. Deployed as standalone solutions or fully integrated with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Dyn edge services are the key to delivering resilient, high-performance sites and applications.