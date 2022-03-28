Recipes overview
Oracle Infinity
2.3K records
NYSE:ORCL
Asset management
Marketing and Sales
About
Oracle Infinity is a digital analytics platform for tracking, measuring, and optimizing the performance and visitor behavior of enterprise websites and mobile apps. The Analytics application in Oracle Infinity provides a set of report collections for exploring and managing your data.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.