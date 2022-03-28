Oracle Corporation is an American multinational computer technology corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company sells database software and technology, cloud engineered systems, and enterprise software products, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, human capital management (HCM) software, customer relationship management (CRM) software (also known as customer experience), enterprise performance management (EPM) software, and supply chain management (SCM) software.

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Oracle Infinity is a digital analytics platform for tracking, measuring, and optimizing the performance and visitor behavior of enterprise websites and mobile apps. The Analytics application in Oracle Infinity provides a set of report collections for exploring and managing your data.