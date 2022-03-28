Oracle Corporation is an American multinational computer technology corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company sells database software and technology, cloud engineered systems, and enterprise software products, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, human capital management (HCM) software, customer relationship management (CRM) software (also known as customer experience), enterprise performance management (EPM) software, and supply chain management (SCM) software.

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Oracle Linux is a highly performant and secure operating environment, Oracle Linux delivers virtualization, management, automation, and cloud native computing tools, along with the operating system, in a single, easy-to-manage support offering. Oracle Linux provides a 100% application binary compatible alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS Linux and is supported across both hybrid and multicloud environments.