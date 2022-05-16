Recipe details
Oracle Netsuite
Key facts about Oracle Netsuite
- Records
- 7362 records
- Websites tracked
- 7362 websites use Oracle Netsuite
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:ORCL
- Industries
- Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Cloud
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Oracle
Oracle Corporation is an American multinational computer technology corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company sells database software and technology, cloud engineered systems, and enterprise software products, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, human capital management (HCM) software, customer relationship management (CRM) software (also known as customer experience), enterprise performance management (EPM) software, and supply chain management (SCM) software.
About this recipe
NetSuite Inc. is an American cloud computing company founded in 1998 with headquarters in Austin, Texas, that provides software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations. Its software and services are tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises with solutions for ERP, CRM, PSA, inventory/warehouse management and e-commerce.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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