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Recipe details

Oracle Netsuite

Oracle Netsuite

7.4K recordsNYSE:ORCL

Key facts about Oracle Netsuite

Records
7362 records
Websites tracked
7362 websites use Oracle Netsuite
Stock ticker
NYSE:ORCL
Industries
Marketing and Sales
Categories
Cloud
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is an American multinational computer technology corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company sells database software and technology, cloud engineered systems, and enterprise software products, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, human capital management (HCM) software, customer relationship management (CRM) software (also known as customer experience), enterprise performance management (EPM) software, and supply chain management (SCM) software.

About this recipe

NetSuite Inc. is an American cloud computing company founded in 1998 with headquarters in Austin, Texas, that provides software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations. Its software and services are tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises with solutions for ERP, CRM, PSA, inventory/warehouse management and e-commerce.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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