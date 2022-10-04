Sign up for freeLog in
Recipes overview
Osano Consent Management

Osano Consent Management

10.7K records
About Osano

Osano provides a data privacy platform that helps businesses to become compliant with laws such as GDPR and CCPA.

About this recipe

Osano provides a consent management tool to comply with GDPR regulations. The conset management tool has features such as third-party blocking, multi-language, intelligent consent, crowd-sourced violation reporting, and more.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

