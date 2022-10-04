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Recipe details
Osano Consent Management
19.3K records
Key facts about Osano Consent Management
- Records
- 19267 records
- Websites tracked
- 19267 websites use Osano Consent Management
- Categories
- Privacy
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Osano
Osano provides a data privacy platform that helps businesses to become compliant with laws such as GDPR and CCPA.
About this recipe
Osano provides a consent management tool called Osano Hosted Edition to comply with GDPR regulations. The conset management tool has features such as third-party blocking, multi-language, intelligent consent, crowd-sourced violation reporting, and more. This recipes does not track the free version.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research