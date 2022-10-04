Osano Consent Management

Recipes overview
About Osano
Osano provides a data privacy platform that helps businesses to become compliant with laws such as GDPR and CCPA.
About this recipe
Osano provides a consent management tool to comply with GDPR regulations. The conset management tool has features such as third-party blocking, multi-language, intelligent consent, crowd-sourced violation reporting, and more.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
