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Recipe details

Osano Consent Management

Osano Consent Management

19.3K records

Key facts about Osano Consent Management

Records
19267 records
Websites tracked
19267 websites use Osano Consent Management
Categories
Privacy
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Osano

Osano provides a data privacy platform that helps businesses to become compliant with laws such as GDPR and CCPA.

About this recipe

Osano provides a consent management tool called Osano Hosted Edition to comply with GDPR regulations. The conset management tool has features such as third-party blocking, multi-language, intelligent consent, crowd-sourced violation reporting, and more. This recipes does not track the free version.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research