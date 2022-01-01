OutboundEngine Live Chat

Recipes overview
375 records
Marketing and Sales
Live Chat is OutboundEngine's lead generation tool. It offers 24/7 available agents which follow a script to help to qualify website vistors, answer questions about services, get customer contact information, and send alerts for follow-up.

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

