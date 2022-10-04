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Recipe details

OutboundEngine Live Chat

OutboundEngine Live Chat

39 records

Key facts about OutboundEngine Live Chat

Records
39 records
Websites tracked
39 websites use OutboundEngine Live Chat
Industries
Marketing and Sales
Categories
Communication services, Technology
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About OutboundEngine

OutboundEngine was founded in 2012 in Austin, Texas as an email marketing service. In 2013 the company expanded into social media marketing, focussing on the real estate, insurance and mortgage industries. Since then, OutboundEngine has raised $39 million in funding, expanded into six more industries and continued adding new features and marketing channels to the platform. Most recently, in 2018, it introduced a feature to place paid advertising campaigns via Facebook and Instagram from their platform.

About this recipe

Live Chat is OutboundEngine's lead generation tool. It offers 24/7 available agents which follow a script to help to qualify website vistors, answer questions about services, get customer contact information, and send alerts for follow-up.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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    OutboundEngine's Website feature allows customers to capture leads, showcase expertises, and highlight contact information

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