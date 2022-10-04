Recipe details
OutboundEngine Live Chat
Key facts about OutboundEngine Live Chat
- Records
- 39 records
- Websites tracked
- 39 websites use OutboundEngine Live Chat
- Industries
- Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Communication services, Technology
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About OutboundEngine
OutboundEngine was founded in 2012 in Austin, Texas as an email marketing service. In 2013 the company expanded into social media marketing, focussing on the real estate, insurance and mortgage industries. Since then, OutboundEngine has raised $39 million in funding, expanded into six more industries and continued adding new features and marketing channels to the platform. Most recently, in 2018, it introduced a feature to place paid advertising campaigns via Facebook and Instagram from their platform.
About this recipe
Live Chat is OutboundEngine's lead generation tool. It offers 24/7 available agents which follow a script to help to qualify website vistors, answer questions about services, get customer contact information, and send alerts for follow-up.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
OutboundEngine Website
OutboundEngine's Website feature allows customers to capture leads, showcase expertises, and highlight contact information17 records