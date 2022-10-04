OutboundEngine Live Chat

About OutboundEngine

OutboundEngine was founded in 2012 in Austin, Texas as an email marketing service. In 2013 the company expanded into social media marketing, focussing on the real estate, insurance and mortgage industries. Since then, OutboundEngine has raised $39 million in funding, expanded into six more industries and continued adding new features and marketing channels to the platform. Most recently, in 2018, it introduced a feature to place paid advertising campaigns via Facebook and Instagram from their platform.