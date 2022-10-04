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Recipe details

OutboundEngine Website

OutboundEngine Website

17 records

Key facts about OutboundEngine Website

Records
17 records
Websites tracked
17 websites use OutboundEngine Website
Industries
Marketing and Sales
Categories
Cloud, Communication services, Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About OutboundEngine

OutboundEngine was founded in 2012 in Austin, Texas as an email marketing service. In 2013 the company expanded into social media marketing, focussing on the real estate, insurance and mortgage industries. Since then, OutboundEngine has raised $39 million in funding, expanded into six more industries and continued adding new features and marketing channels to the platform. Most recently, in 2018, it introduced a feature to place paid advertising campaigns via Facebook and Instagram from their platform.

About this recipe

OutboundEngine's Website feature offers an online editing and publishing tool that helps to make a responsive website with no technical knowledge required. It allows customers to capture leads, showcase expertises, and highlight contact information.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Related to this recipe

  • OutboundEngine Live Chat

    OutboundEngine's Live Chat feature is an online lead generation tool to engage with potential customers

    39 records