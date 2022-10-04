Recipe details
OutboundEngine Website
Key facts about OutboundEngine Website
- Records
- 17 records
- Websites tracked
- 17 websites use OutboundEngine Website
- Industries
- Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Cloud, Communication services, Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About OutboundEngine
OutboundEngine was founded in 2012 in Austin, Texas as an email marketing service. In 2013 the company expanded into social media marketing, focussing on the real estate, insurance and mortgage industries. Since then, OutboundEngine has raised $39 million in funding, expanded into six more industries and continued adding new features and marketing channels to the platform. Most recently, in 2018, it introduced a feature to place paid advertising campaigns via Facebook and Instagram from their platform.
About this recipe
OutboundEngine's Website feature offers an online editing and publishing tool that helps to make a responsive website with no technical knowledge required. It allows customers to capture leads, showcase expertises, and highlight contact information.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
OutboundEngine Live Chat
OutboundEngine's Live Chat feature is an online lead generation tool to engage with potential customers39 records