Recipe details
OVHCloud Hosting
Key facts about OVHCloud Hosting
- Records
- 7239944 records
- Websites tracked
- 7239944 websites use OVHCloud Hosting
- Stock ticker
- EPA:OVH
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About OVH Groupe S.A.
OVH Groupe SAS, is a French cloud computing company which offers VPS, dedicated servers and other web services. As of 2016 OVH owned the world's largest data center in surface area. As of 2019, it was the largest hosting provider in Europe, and the third largest in the world based on physical servers. The company was founded in 1999 by the Klaba family and is headquartered in Roubaix, France. OVH is incorporated as a simplified joint-stock company under French law. In 2019 OVH adopted OVHcloud as its public brand name.
About this recipe
OVHCloud is a French cloud computing company that offers VPS, dedicated servers, and other web services. OVH is a leading French-based hosting provider that provides a full range of web hosting and server hosting designed to fit a variety of clients. Their hosting platforms include a full range of services that are essential for you to get started at an unbeatable price. Cloud Provider OVH Takes on AWS, Azure, and Google in the US.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
OVHCloud Registry
The top-level domain .ovh is an active generic top-level domain sponsored by OVHCloud.81.4K recordsEPA:OVH
OVHCloud Registrar
OVHCloud Registrar is the largest domain name registrar in Europe that provides domain name registration products to its customers.5.4M recordsEPA:OVH