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Recipe details

OVHCloud Registrar

OVHCloud Registrar

5.4M recordsEPA:OVH

Key facts about OVHCloud Registrar

Records
5352957 records
Websites tracked
5352957 websites use OVHCloud Registrar
Stock ticker
EPA:OVH
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Cloud, Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About OVH Groupe S.A.

OVH Groupe SAS, is a French cloud computing company which offers VPS, dedicated servers and other web services. As of 2016 OVH owned the world's largest data center in surface area. As of 2019, it was the largest hosting provider in Europe, and the third largest in the world based on physical servers. The company was founded in 1999 by the Klaba family and is headquartered in Roubaix, France. OVH is incorporated as a simplified joint-stock company under French law. In 2019 OVH adopted OVHcloud as its public brand name.

About this recipe

OVHCloud Registrar is the largest domain name registrar in Europe that provides domain name registration products to its customers.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Related to this recipe

  • OVHCloud Registry

    The top-level domain .ovh is an active generic top-level domain sponsored by OVHCloud.

    81.4K recordsEPA:OVH

  • OVHCloud Hosting

    OVH is a leading French-based hosting provider that provides a full range of web hosting and server hosting designed to fit a variety of clients.

    7.2M recordsEPA:OVH