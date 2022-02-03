Recipe details
OVHCloud Registrar
Key facts about OVHCloud Registrar
- Records
- 5352957 records
- Websites tracked
- 5352957 websites use OVHCloud Registrar
- Stock ticker
- EPA:OVH
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Cloud, Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About OVH Groupe S.A.
OVH Groupe SAS, is a French cloud computing company which offers VPS, dedicated servers and other web services. As of 2016 OVH owned the world's largest data center in surface area. As of 2019, it was the largest hosting provider in Europe, and the third largest in the world based on physical servers. The company was founded in 1999 by the Klaba family and is headquartered in Roubaix, France. OVH is incorporated as a simplified joint-stock company under French law. In 2019 OVH adopted OVHcloud as its public brand name.
About this recipe
OVHCloud Registrar is the largest domain name registrar in Europe that provides domain name registration products to its customers.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
OVHCloud Registry
The top-level domain .ovh is an active generic top-level domain sponsored by OVHCloud.81.4K recordsEPA:OVH
OVHCloud Hosting
OVH is a leading French-based hosting provider that provides a full range of web hosting and server hosting designed to fit a variety of clients.7.2M recordsEPA:OVH