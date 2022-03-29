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Recipe details

OVHCloud Registry

OVHCloud Registry

81.4K recordsEPA:OVH

Key facts about OVHCloud Registry

Records
81408 records
Websites tracked
81408 websites use OVHCloud Registry
Stock ticker
EPA:OVH
Industries
Asset management, Registrars
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About OVH Groupe S.A.

OVH Groupe SAS, is a French cloud computing company which offers VPS, dedicated servers and other web services. As of 2016 OVH owned the world's largest data center in surface area. As of 2019, it was the largest hosting provider in Europe, and the third largest in the world based on physical servers. The company was founded in 1999 by the Klaba family and is headquartered in Roubaix, France. OVH is incorporated as a simplified joint-stock company under French law. In 2019 OVH adopted OVHcloud as its public brand name.

About this recipe

The top-level domain .ovh is an active generic top-level domain (gTLD) delegated to the DNS root zone on June 20, 2014. The domain is sponsored by OVHCloud. This top-level domain is run by the AFNIC and registrations are open to all via OVH, the sole registrar of .ovh domains.

Use cases

  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Related to this recipe

  • OVHCloud Registrar

    OVHCloud Registrar is the largest domain name registrar in Europe that provides domain name registration products to its customers.

    5.4M recordsEPA:OVH

  • OVHCloud Hosting

    OVH is a leading French-based hosting provider that provides a full range of web hosting and server hosting designed to fit a variety of clients.

    7.2M recordsEPA:OVH