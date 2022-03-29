Recipe details
OVHCloud Registry
Key facts about OVHCloud Registry
- Records
- 81408 records
- Websites tracked
- 81408 websites use OVHCloud Registry
- Stock ticker
- EPA:OVH
- Industries
- Asset management, Registrars
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About OVH Groupe S.A.
OVH Groupe SAS, is a French cloud computing company which offers VPS, dedicated servers and other web services. As of 2016 OVH owned the world's largest data center in surface area. As of 2019, it was the largest hosting provider in Europe, and the third largest in the world based on physical servers. The company was founded in 1999 by the Klaba family and is headquartered in Roubaix, France. OVH is incorporated as a simplified joint-stock company under French law. In 2019 OVH adopted OVHcloud as its public brand name.
About this recipe
The top-level domain .ovh is an active generic top-level domain (gTLD) delegated to the DNS root zone on June 20, 2014. The domain is sponsored by OVHCloud. This top-level domain is run by the AFNIC and registrations are open to all via OVH, the sole registrar of .ovh domains.
Use cases
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
OVHCloud Registrar
OVHCloud Registrar is the largest domain name registrar in Europe that provides domain name registration products to its customers.5.4M recordsEPA:OVH
OVHCloud Hosting
OVH is a leading French-based hosting provider that provides a full range of web hosting and server hosting designed to fit a variety of clients.7.2M recordsEPA:OVH