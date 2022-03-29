OVHCloud Registry

Recipes overview
The top-level domain .ovh is an active generic top-level domain (gTLD) delegated to the DNS root zone on June 20, 2014. The domain is sponsored by OVHCloud. This top-level domain is run by the AFNIC and registrations are open to all via OVH, the sole registrar of .ovh domains.
