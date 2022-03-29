Recipes overview
OVHCloud Registry

OVHCloud Registry

63K records
EPA:OVH
Asset management
Registrars
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

The top-level domain .ovh is an active generic top-level domain (gTLD) delegated to the DNS root zone on June 20, 2014. The domain is sponsored by OVHCloud. This top-level domain is run by the AFNIC and registrations are open to all via OVH, the sole registrar of .ovh domains.

Use cases

  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial