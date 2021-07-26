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Recipe details
PayPal
6.7M recordsNASDAQ:PYPL
Key facts about PayPal
- Records
- 6722487 records
- Websites tracked
- 6722487 websites use PayPal
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:PYPL
- Industries
- Asset management, E-commerce, Payment industry
- Categories
- Payments
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About PayPal
PayPal is an American company operating an online payments system in the majority of countries that support online money transfers, and serves as an electronic alternative to traditional paper methods such as checks and money orders. The company operates as a payment processor for online vendors, auction sites, and many other commercial users, for which it charges a fee.
About this recipe
Paypal support online money transfers, and serves as an electronic alternative to traditional paper methods such as checks and money orders. PayPal is a payment provider for online vendors, auction sites and many other commercial users, for which it charges a fee.
Use cases
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research