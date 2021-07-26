Skip to main content
Back to overview

Recipe details

PayPal

PayPal

6.7M recordsNASDAQ:PYPL

Key facts about PayPal

Records
6722487 records
Websites tracked
6722487 websites use PayPal
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:PYPL
Industries
Asset management, E-commerce, Payment industry
Categories
Payments
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About PayPal

PayPal is an American company operating an online payments system in the majority of countries that support online money transfers, and serves as an electronic alternative to traditional paper methods such as checks and money orders. The company operates as a payment processor for online vendors, auction sites, and many other commercial users, for which it charges a fee.

About this recipe

Paypal support online money transfers, and serves as an electronic alternative to traditional paper methods such as checks and money orders. PayPal is a payment provider for online vendors, auction sites and many other commercial users, for which it charges a fee.

Use cases

  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Related to this recipe

  • Braintree

    Braintree is part of PayPal and specializes in mobile and web payment systems for e-commerce companies.

    123.6K recordsNASDAQ:PYPL

  • Venmo

    Venmo is an American mobile payment service aimed at friends and family who wish to split bills.

    386K recordsNASDAQ:PYPL