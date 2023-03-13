Back to overview
Recipe details
Pendo
24.8K records
Key facts about Pendo
- Records
- 24783 records
- Websites tracked
- 24783 websites use Pendo
- Categories
- Analytics
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Pendo
Pendo is a company offering a cloud platform for digital product creators and product development teams that is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Pendo combines powerful software usage analytics with in-app guidance and user feedback capabilities, enabling even non-technical teams to deliver better product experiences to their customers or employees.
About this recipe
Pendo is a product-analytics app built to help software companies develop products that resonate with customers. Pendo allows software makers to embed in their products a wide range of tools that can lead both to a better product experience for users and new insights for the product teams.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments