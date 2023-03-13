Skip to main content
Back to overview

Recipe details

Pendo

Pendo

24.8K records

Key facts about Pendo

Records
24783 records
Websites tracked
24783 websites use Pendo
Categories
Analytics
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Pendo

Pendo is a company offering a cloud platform for digital product creators and product development teams that is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Pendo combines powerful software usage analytics with in-app guidance and user feedback capabilities, enabling even non-technical teams to deliver better product experiences to their customers or employees.

About this recipe

Pendo is a product-analytics app built to help software companies develop products that resonate with customers. Pendo allows software makers to embed in their products a wide range of tools that can lead both to a better product experience for users and new insights for the product teams.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments