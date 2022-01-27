Security: Phishing and spam

About

Phishing and email spam are the biggest opportunities for hackers to enter the network. If a single employee clicks on some malicious email attachment, it can compromise an entire enterprise with ransomware, data leakages or privilege escalation exploits. If a domain is not configured properly with these settings then the domain name can be used for a phishing attack.

Every month we index all domains and also retrieve the DNS records for each domain. This includes the DNS TXT records that reveal the SPF, DMARC and DKIM settings for each domain. Using this data we can show which domains are at risk for phishing attacks. This data set shows all domains that have at least a DNS TXT record set but are missing a SPF, DMARC or DKIM record.