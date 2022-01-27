Recipe details
Security: Phishing and spam
Key facts about Security: Phishing and spam
- Records
- 14392987 records
- Websites tracked
- 14392987 websites use Security: Phishing and spam
- Industries
- Registrars, Registries, Security
- Categories
- Security
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Dataprovider Research
Dataprovider.com transforms the internet into the largest search engine of structured web data for data-minded professionals so that they can do detailed research, make better decisions, measure the digital economy and fight cybercrime. Creating the right dataset is difficult due to the hundreds of filters and values that each field contains. These recipes are custom prefiltered datasets that help you get the most complete results.
About this recipe
Phishing and email spam are the biggest opportunities for hackers to enter the network. If a single employee clicks on some malicious email attachment, it can compromise an entire enterprise with ransomware, data leakages or privilege escalation exploits. If a domain is not configured properly with these settings then the domain name can be used for a phishing attack.
Every month we index all domains and also retrieve the DNS records for each domain. This includes the DNS TXT records that reveal the SPF, DMARC and DKIM settings for each domain. Using this data we can show which domains are at risk for phishing attacks. This data set shows all domains that have at least a DNS TXT record set but are missing a SPF, DMARC or DKIM record.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
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