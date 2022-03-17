Pipedrive Leadbooster

About

LeadBooster is Pipedrive's easy to use lead generation tool including a chatbot, live chat, prospecting database and web forms. Pipedrive’s Chatbot can be compared to a tireless team member who instantly engages your website visitors 24/7. With live chat you can let available sales reps add a human touch when needed. The prospecting database is a global database of over 400 million profiles and 10 million companies. Additionaly you can add web forms to your website to give your inbound leads an easy and reliable way to share their contact information with you.