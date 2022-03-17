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Recipe details

Pipedrive Mailgen

Pipedrive Mailgen

1K records

Key facts about Pipedrive Mailgen

Records
1019 records
Websites tracked
1019 websites use Pipedrive Mailgen
Industries
Marketing and Sales
Categories
Email
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Pipedrive

Pipedrive is a cloud-based software as a service company. It is the developer of the web application and mobile app Pipedrive, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) tool. The company has more than 900 employees in its ten offices across Europe and one office in the US, and its CRM is used by over 95,000 customers around the world. In 2020 Pipedrive became the fifth Estonian-founded unicorn.

About this recipe

Pipedrive Mailgen will allow you to seamlessly connect your sales and email marketing workflow to create personalized email campaigns for your Pipedrive contacts. Pipedrive Mailigen’s email marketing platform allows you to send unlimited emails, schedule automated message delivery, build a list of contacts, import email addresses, and run split tests by sending different message versions of the same campaign to different members.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites

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