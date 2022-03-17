Pipedrive Mailgen

About Pipedrive

Pipedrive is a cloud-based software as a service company. It is the developer of the web application and mobile app Pipedrive, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) tool. The company has more than 900 employees in its ten offices across Europe and one office in the US, and its CRM is used by over 95,000 customers around the world. In 2020 Pipedrive became the fifth Estonian-founded unicorn.