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Recipe details
Plausible
3.5M records
Key facts about Plausible
- Records
- 3526733 records
- Websites tracked
- 3526733 websites use Plausible
- Industries
- Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Analytics
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Plausible
Plausible Analytics is an open-source project dedicated to making web analytics more privacy-friendly. Their mission is to reduce corporate surveillance by providing an alternative web analytics tool which doesn’t come from the AdTech world. The full-time team is based in the EU and consists of Uku Taht and Marko Saric. They are completely independent, self-funded and bootstrapped. The legal entity is incorporated in Estonia while we work remotely and flexibly.
About this recipe
Plausible is lightweight and open source web analytics. No cookies and fully compliant with GDPR, CCPA and PECR. Made and hosted in the EU, powered by European-owned cloud infrastructure.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites