About Plausible

Plausible Analytics is an open-source project dedicated to making web analytics more privacy-friendly. Their mission is to reduce corporate surveillance by providing an alternative web analytics tool which doesn’t come from the AdTech world. The full-time team is based in the EU and consists of Uku Taht and Marko Saric. They are completely independent, self-funded and bootstrapped. The legal entity is incorporated in Estonia while we work remotely and flexibly.