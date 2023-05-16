Recipe details
Plesk
Key facts about Plesk
- Records
- 3211130 records
- Websites tracked
- 3211130 websites use Plesk
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Webpros
WebPros, founded in 2017, is a leading conglomerate of SaaS providers focused on delivering comprehensive web hosting, billing automation, infrastructure, server management, and online marketing software solutions. Its portfolio includes renowned flagship brands such as cPanel, Plesk, WHMCS, and SolusVM. By fostering collaboration and synergy among these independent companies, WebPros strives to address the challenges faced by web professionals worldwide, offering streamlined and user-friendly tools for a seamless hosting experience.
About this recipe
Plesk is a highly versatile web hosting control panel solution, designed to simplify the management of web services. Catering to hosting providers, developers, and web professionals, Plesk provides an intuitive graphical interface that automates a wide range of tasks, enabling users to manage aspects of their web projects conveniently. It is compatible with both Windows and Linux servers and supports a broad range of applications, databases, and scripting languages.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
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