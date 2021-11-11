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Recipe details

Polyfill

Polyfill

29K records

Key facts about Polyfill

Records
28999 records
Websites tracked
28999 websites use Polyfill
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Technology
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Polyfill.io

Polyfill.io is a service which makes web development less frustrating by selectively polyfilling just what the browser needs. Polyfill.io reads the User-Agent header of each request and returns polyfills that are suitable for the requesting browser.

About this recipe

Polyfill is a versatile and open-source service that automatically delivers polyfills and JavaScript features to web applications based on the user's browser capabilities. It simplifies the process of ensuring cross-browser compatibility by providing the necessary polyfills and feature detection, allowing web developers to focus on writing modern JavaScript code without worrying about older or non-standard browsers.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites