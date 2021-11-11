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Recipe details
Polyfill
29K records
Key facts about Polyfill
- Records
- 28999 records
- Websites tracked
- 28999 websites use Polyfill
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Technology
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Polyfill.io
Polyfill.io is a service which makes web development less frustrating by selectively polyfilling just what the browser needs. Polyfill.io reads the User-Agent header of each request and returns polyfills that are suitable for the requesting browser.
About this recipe
Polyfill is a versatile and open-source service that automatically delivers polyfills and JavaScript features to web applications based on the user's browser capabilities. It simplifies the process of ensuring cross-browser compatibility by providing the necessary polyfills and feature detection, allowing web developers to focus on writing modern JavaScript code without worrying about older or non-standard browsers.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites