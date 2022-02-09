About

Prismic is a headless CMS with an API. They aim to simplify editing content on your website and make work enjoyable for developers, marketers, and content teams. With Prismic, teams of developers and marketers/editors/content managers can create websites and apps with instantly updatable content and custom designs. Prismic enables front-end developers to build websites and apps using any technology, programming language, or framework: React, Angular, Node, Laravel, Rails, vanilla JS/PHP/Ruby, the list goes on. Prismic makes content teams independent so that they can create new pages without having to ask for help from developers.