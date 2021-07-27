About Proofpoint

Proofpoint was founded in July 2002 by Eric Hahn, formerly the CTO of Netscape Communications. It launched July 21, 2003, after raising a $7 million Series A funding round, releasing its first product, and lining up six customers as references, and was backed by venture investors Benchmark Capital and Stanford University. An additional $9 million in Series B funding led by New York-based RRE Ventures was announced in October, 2003. Proofpoint became a publicly traded company in April 2012. On April 26, 2021, Proofpoint announced that it had agreed to be acquired by the private equity firm Thoma Bravo.