Recipes overview
Proofpoint
463.3K records
NASDAQ:PFPT
Asset management
Security
About
Proofpoint offers software or SaaS aimed at different facets of email security. Its flagship product the Proofpoint Messaging Security Gateway. The Messaging Security Gateway is a web-based application that offers spam protection; based on both user defined rules as well as dynamically updated definitions, anti-virus scanning, and configurable email firewall rules.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.