Recipe details
Proofpoint
Key facts about Proofpoint
- Records
- 984003 records
- Websites tracked
- 984003 websites use Proofpoint
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:PFPT
- Industries
- Asset management, Security
- Categories
- Security
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Proofpoint
Proofpoint was founded in July 2002 by Eric Hahn, formerly the CTO of Netscape Communications. It launched July 21, 2003, after raising a $7 million Series A funding round, releasing its first product, and lining up six customers as references, and was backed by venture investors Benchmark Capital and Stanford University. An additional $9 million in Series B funding led by New York-based RRE Ventures was announced in October, 2003. Proofpoint became a publicly traded company in April 2012. On April 26, 2021, Proofpoint announced that it had agreed to be acquired by the private equity firm Thoma Bravo.
About this recipe
Proofpoint offers software or SaaS aimed at different facets of email security. Its flagship product the Proofpoint Messaging Security Gateway. The Messaging Security Gateway is a web-based application that offers spam protection; based on both user defined rules as well as dynamically updated definitions, anti-virus scanning, and configurable email firewall rules.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research