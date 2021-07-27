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Recipe details

Proofpoint

Proofpoint

984K recordsNASDAQ:PFPT

Key facts about Proofpoint

Records
984003 records
Websites tracked
984003 websites use Proofpoint
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:PFPT
Industries
Asset management, Security
Categories
Security
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint was founded in July 2002 by Eric Hahn, formerly the CTO of Netscape Communications. It launched July 21, 2003, after raising a $7 million Series A funding round, releasing its first product, and lining up six customers as references, and was backed by venture investors Benchmark Capital and Stanford University. An additional $9 million in Series B funding led by New York-based RRE Ventures was announced in October, 2003. Proofpoint became a publicly traded company in April 2012. On April 26, 2021, Proofpoint announced that it had agreed to be acquired by the private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

About this recipe

Proofpoint offers software or SaaS aimed at different facets of email security. Its flagship product the Proofpoint Messaging Security Gateway. The Messaging Security Gateway is a web-based application that offers spam protection; based on both user defined rules as well as dynamically updated definitions, anti-virus scanning, and configurable email firewall rules.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research