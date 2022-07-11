Recipe details
Proton Mail
Key facts about Proton Mail
- Records
- 615620 records
- Websites tracked
- 615620 websites use Proton Mail
- Categories
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Proton Technologies AG
Proton was born in Switzerland in 2014 when a team of scientists who met at CERN (the European Organization for Nuclear Research) decided to build a better internet where privacy is the default. The company was initially financed through a community crowdfunding effort and initially incorporated as Proton Technologies AG in July 2014 and subsequently shortened to Proton AG. The company's products are Proton Mail, Proton VPN, Proton Calendar, and Proton Drive.
About this recipe
Proton Mail is an end-to-end encrypted email service founded in 2013 in Geneva, Switzerland. Proton Mail uses client-side encryption to protect email content and user data before they are sent to Proton Mail servers, unlike other common email providers such as Gmail and Outlook.com. The service can be accessed through a webmail client, the Tor network, or dedicated iOS and Android apps.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments