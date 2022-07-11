About Proton Technologies AG

Proton was born in Switzerland in 2014 when a team of scientists who met at CERN (the European Organization for Nuclear Research) decided to build a better internet where privacy is the default. The company was initially financed through a community crowdfunding effort and initially incorporated as Proton Technologies AG in July 2014 and subsequently shortened to Proton AG. The company's products are Proton Mail, Proton VPN, Proton Calendar, and Proton Drive.