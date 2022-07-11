Recipes overview
Proton Mail

Proton Mail

146.7K records
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

Proton Mail is an end-to-end encrypted email service founded in 2013 in Geneva, Switzerland. Proton Mail uses client-side encryption to protect email content and user data before they are sent to Proton Mail servers, unlike other common email providers such as Gmail and Outlook.com. The service can be accessed through a webmail client, the Tor network, or dedicated iOS and Android apps.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial