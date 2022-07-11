Recipes overview
Proton Mail
146.7K records
About
Proton Mail is an end-to-end encrypted email service founded in 2013 in Geneva, Switzerland. Proton Mail uses client-side encryption to protect email content and user data before they are sent to Proton Mail servers, unlike other common email providers such as Gmail and Outlook.com. The service can be accessed through a webmail client, the Tor network, or dedicated iOS and Android apps.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.