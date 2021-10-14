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Recipe details
Quinstreet
421 recordsNASDAQ:QNST
Key facts about Quinstreet
- Records
- 421 records
- Websites tracked
- 421 websites use Quinstreet
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:QNST
- Industries
- Asset management, Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Analytics
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Quinstreet
QuinStreet, Inc. is a publicly traded marketing company based in Foster City, California. Quinstreet offers performance-based marketing and search engine marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers. QuinStreet was founded in 1999, and has launched or acquired dozens of websites and other media properties.
About this recipe
Quinstreet offers performance-based marketing and search engine marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
Use cases
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research