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Recipe details

Quinstreet

Quinstreet

421 recordsNASDAQ:QNST

Key facts about Quinstreet

Records
421 records
Websites tracked
421 websites use Quinstreet
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:QNST
Industries
Asset management, Marketing and Sales
Categories
Analytics
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Quinstreet

QuinStreet, Inc. is a publicly traded marketing company based in Foster City, California. Quinstreet offers performance-based marketing and search engine marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers. QuinStreet was founded in 1999, and has launched or acquired dozens of websites and other media properties.

About this recipe

Quinstreet offers performance-based marketing and search engine marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Use cases

  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research