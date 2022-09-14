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Recipe details

Regiondo

Regiondo

886 records

Key facts about Regiondo

Records
886 records
Websites tracked
886 websites use Regiondo
Categories
Geographical, Others
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About this recipe

Regiondo is a tour and activity booking software that allows for selling tickets online, managing bookings, and connecting with OTAs so businesses can grow faster.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites