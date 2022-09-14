Back to overview
Recipe details
Regiondo
886 records
Key facts about Regiondo
- Records
- 886 records
- Websites tracked
- 886 websites use Regiondo
- Categories
- Geographical, Others
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About this recipe
Regiondo is a tour and activity booking software that allows for selling tickets online, managing bookings, and connecting with OTAs so businesses can grow faster.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites