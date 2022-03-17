Recipes overview
Register.com
1.9M records
Registrars
About
Register.com is a web hosting and internet domain register company based in New York, USA. The company sells registration for general extensions like .com, .net, .org, .co, .biz, as well as ccTLDs such as: .uk, .us, .jp, and .ca. The company serves a range of customers, from individuals and small businesses to large corporations. The company also offers email packaging, website hosting, website development, security solutions, and internet marketing services.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.