Register.com is a web hosting and internet domain register company based in New York, USA. The company sells registration for general extensions like .com, .net, .org, .co, .biz, as well as ccTLDs such as: .uk, .us, .jp, and .ca. The company serves a range of customers, from individuals and small businesses to large corporations. The company also offers email packaging, website hosting, website development, security solutions, and internet marketing services.