About Reown

Reown, formerly known as WalletConnect, was founded in 2018 by Pedro Gomes as a UX-focused platform for building seamless onchain applications. The company provides developers with intuitive tools to enhance digital ownership and user experience in decentralized applications. Reown's mission is to simplify blockchain interactions through developer-friendly toolkits that offer secure and efficient solutions for Web3 applications.

About this recipe

Reown offers AppKit, a development toolkit that enables seamless blockchain interactions, including wallet login, social and email authentication, embedded wallets, and transactional add-ons like swaps and on-ramps. The WalletKit toolkit is designed for wallet developers, providing features such as Web3 notifications, app verification, and one-click authentication across multiple blockchain networks. Additionally, Reown Cloud offers relay server access, project analytics, and explorer management, allowing developers to scale and optimize their blockchain-based applications effortlessly.