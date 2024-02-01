Rubicon project
About Rubicon project
Magnite is a prominent advertising technology company that specializes in programmatic advertising solutions. They offer a comprehensive platform that enables publishers and advertisers to buy and sell digital advertising inventory efficiently and effectively. Magnite's technology utilizes real-time bidding and data-driven insights to optimize ad placements, reaching the right audience across various digital channels. With a strong emphasis on transparency, automation, and data-driven decision-making, Magnite empowers businesses to maximize the value of their advertising campaigns and drive better results in the rapidly evolving digital advertising landscape.
About this recipe
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
