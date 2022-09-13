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Recipe details
Safenames
246.1K records
Key facts about Safenames
- Records
- 246070 records
- Websites tracked
- 246070 websites use Safenames
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About this recipe
Safenames Ltd is a domain registrar, specialising in corporate domain portfolio management and online trademark services. Their web-based products are made for use within their clients' legal and marketing departments. Their main headquarters is in Milton Keynes, England; they also have global offices.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments