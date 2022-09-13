Skip to main content
Back to overview

Recipe details

Safenames

Safenames

246.1K records

Key facts about Safenames

Records
246070 records
Websites tracked
246070 websites use Safenames
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About this recipe

Safenames Ltd is a domain registrar, specialising in corporate domain portfolio management and online trademark services. Their web-based products are made for use within their clients'​ legal and marketing departments. Their main headquarters is in Milton Keynes, England; they also have global offices.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments