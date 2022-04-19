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Recipe details

SALESmanago

SALESmanago

8.1K records

Key facts about SALESmanago

Records
8101 records
Websites tracked
8101 websites use SALESmanago
Industries
Marketing and Sales
Categories
Analytics, Cloud, Communication services
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About SALESmanago

SALESmanago is a no-code, AI-driven Customer Data and Marketing Automation Platform.

About this recipe

It is an all-in-one solution tailored to enable every e-commerce to conduct omnichannel communication with customers, building automatic processes which increase engagement and sales at every stage in the customer lifecycle.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites