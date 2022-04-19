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Recipe details
SALESmanago
8.1K records
Key facts about SALESmanago
- Records
- 8101 records
- Websites tracked
- 8101 websites use SALESmanago
- Industries
- Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Analytics, Cloud, Communication services
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About SALESmanago
SALESmanago is a no-code, AI-driven Customer Data and Marketing Automation Platform.
About this recipe
It is an all-in-one solution tailored to enable every e-commerce to conduct omnichannel communication with customers, building automatic processes which increase engagement and sales at every stage in the customer lifecycle.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites