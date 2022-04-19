Recipes overview
SALESmanago

SALESmanago

7.5K records
Marketing and Sales
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

It is an all-in-one solution tailored to enable every e-commerce to conduct omnichannel communication with customers, building automatic processes which increase engagement and sales at every stage in the customer lifecycle.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial