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Recipe details
Sanity
39.2K records
Key facts about Sanity
- Records
- 39207 records
- Websites tracked
- 39207 websites use Sanity
- Industries
- Publishing
- Categories
- Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Sanity.io
Sanity.io is the company responsible for the development of Sanity CMS. By treating content as data, modern organizations use Sanity's APIs to build editing workflows and share content between systems to increase digital velocity. The company was founded by Even Westvang, Magnus Kongsli Hillestad, Oyvind Rostad, and Simen Svale Skogsrud in 2016.
About this recipe
Sanity.io is a headless CMS platform that uses APIs to structure a company's content. The software acts as a back-end for content management and provides access to various APIs, libraries, and tooling that allows users to access previously developed content.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites