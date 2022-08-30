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Recipe details

Sanity

Sanity

39.2K records

Key facts about Sanity

Records
39207 records
Websites tracked
39207 websites use Sanity
Industries
Publishing
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Sanity.io

Sanity.io is the company responsible for the development of Sanity CMS. By treating content as data, modern organizations use Sanity's APIs to build editing workflows and share content between systems to increase digital velocity. The company was founded by Even Westvang, Magnus Kongsli Hillestad, Oyvind Rostad, and Simen Svale Skogsrud in 2016.

About this recipe

Sanity.io is a headless CMS platform that uses APIs to structure a company's content. The software acts as a back-end for content management and provides access to various APIs, libraries, and tooling that allows users to access previously developed content.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites