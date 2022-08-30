About Sanity.io

Sanity.io is the company responsible for the development of Sanity CMS. By treating content as data, modern organizations use Sanity's APIs to build editing workflows and share content between systems to increase digital velocity. The company was founded by Even Westvang, Magnus Kongsli Hillestad, Oyvind Rostad, and Simen Svale Skogsrud in 2016.