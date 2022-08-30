Recipes overview
Sanity
3.1K records
Publishing
About
Sanity.io is a headless CMS platform that uses APIs to structure a company's content. The software acts as a back-end for content management and provides access to various APIs, libraries, and tooling that allows users to access previously developed content.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.