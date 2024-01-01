About SAP

SAP Software is a European multinational that develops software solutions for managing business operations and customer relationships. SAP system consists of a number of fully integrated modules, which covers virtually every aspect of business management. SAP is number one in the ERP market. As of 2010, SAP has more than 140,000 installations worldwide, over 25 industry-specific business solutions and more than 75,000 customers in 120 countries. Apart from ERP software the company also sells database software and technology, cloud engineered systems, and enterprise software products, such as human capital management (HCM) software, customer relationship management (CRM) software, enterprise performance management (EPM) software, product lifecycle management (PLM) software, supplier relationship management (SRM) software, and supply chain management (SCM) software.

About this recipe

SAP Commerce Cloud is a comprehensive e-commerce platform provided by SAP that allows businesses to deliver a personalized shopping experience across various channels, such as web, mobile, and more. It offers capabilities like product content management, order management, and customer experience tools, all powered by cloud infrastructure for scalability and reliability. As part of the SAP Customer Experience suite, it integrates seamlessly with other SAP solutions, enabling businesses to drive consistent and connected digital commerce experiences.