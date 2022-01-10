About

SAP SuccessFactors is an American multinational company headquartered in South San Francisco, California, providing cloud-based software for human capital management using the Software as a service (SaaS) model. SAP SuccessFactors offers an HR tool that provides cloud-based software for human capital management using the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. Competitors include Workday, Oracle Cloud HCM, ADP, and Ceridian.