Recipes overview
SAP SuccessFactors
509 records
ETR:SAP
Asset management
Business Information providers
About
SAP SuccessFactors is an American multinational company headquartered in South San Francisco, California, providing cloud-based software for human capital management using the Software as a service (SaaS) model. SAP SuccessFactors offers an HR tool that provides cloud-based software for human capital management using the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. Competitors include Workday, Oracle Cloud HCM, ADP, and Ceridian.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.