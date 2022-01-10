Recipes overview
SAP SuccessFactors

SAP SuccessFactors

509 records
ETR:SAP
Asset management
Business Information providers
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

SAP SuccessFactors is an American multinational company headquartered in South San Francisco, California, providing cloud-based software for human capital management using the Software as a service (SaaS) model. SAP SuccessFactors offers an HR tool that provides cloud-based software for human capital management using the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. Competitors include Workday, Oracle Cloud HCM, ADP, and Ceridian.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial