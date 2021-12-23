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Recipe details

SAP

SAP

9.1K recordsETR:SAP

Key facts about SAP

Records
9141 records
Websites tracked
9141 websites use SAP
Stock ticker
ETR:SAP
Industries
Asset management
Categories
Analytics, Cloud
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About SAP

SAP Software is a European multinational that develops software solutions for managing business operations and customer relationships. SAP system consists of a number of fully integrated modules, which covers virtually every aspect of business management. SAP is number one in the ERP market. As of 2010, SAP has more than 140,000 installations worldwide, over 25 industry-specific business solutions and more than 75,000 customers in 120 countries. Apart from ERP software the company also sells database software and technology, cloud engineered systems, and enterprise software products, such as human capital management (HCM) software, customer relationship management (CRM) software, enterprise performance management (EPM) software, product lifecycle management (PLM) software, supplier relationship management (SRM) software, and supply chain management (SCM) software.

About this recipe

SAP Software is a European multinational that develops software solutions for managing business operations and customer relationships. SAP system consists of a number of fully integrated modules, which covers virtually every aspect of business management. SAP is number one in the ERP market. As of 2010, SAP has more than 140,000 installations worldwide, over 25 industry-specific business solutions and more than 75,000 customers in 120 countries. Apart from ERP software the company also sells database software and technology, cloud engineered systems, and enterprise software products, such as human capital management (HCM) software, customer relationship management (CRM) software, enterprise performance management (EPM) software, product lifecycle management (PLM) software, supplier relationship management (SRM) software, and supply chain management (SCM) software.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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