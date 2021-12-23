About

SAP Software is a European multinational that develops software solutions for managing business operations and customer relationships. SAP system consists of a number of fully integrated modules, which covers virtually every aspect of business management. SAP is number one in the ERP market. As of 2010, SAP has more than 140,000 installations worldwide, over 25 industry-specific business solutions and more than 75,000 customers in 120 countries. Apart from ERP software the company also sells database software and technology, cloud engineered systems, and enterprise software products, such as human capital management (HCM) software, customer relationship management (CRM) software, enterprise performance management (EPM) software, product lifecycle management (PLM) software, supplier relationship management (SRM) software, and supply chain management (SCM) software.