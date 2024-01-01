About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. is an American publicly traded Internet domain registrar and web hosting company headquartered in Tempe, Arizona and incorporated in Delaware. They are the world’s largest domain name registrar and web hosting provider for entrepreneurs around the globe. GoDaddy provides domain name registration products that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress.

About this recipe

The Secure Site by GoDaddy.com seal is a trustmark displayed on websites to indicate that they are protected by SSL encryption, enhancing user trust and confidence in the security of the site. This seal serves as a visual assurance to visitors that their data is safeguarded against unauthorized access and interception. It is a recognizable symbol of website security and plays a vital role in establishing credibility and encouraging safe online interactions.