About Dataprovider Research

Dataprovider.com transforms the internet into the largest search engine of structured web data for data-minded professionals so that they can do detailed research, make better decisions, measure the digital economy and fight cybercrime. Creating the right dataset is difficult due to the hundreds of filters and values that each field contains. These recipes are custom prefiltered datasets that help you get the most complete results.

About this recipe

HTTP headers are vital for enhancing web application security. Here are key ways they can be used:

- Content Security Policy (CSP): Specifies trusted sources for dynamic resources, preventing Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) attacks.

- HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS): Enforces HTTPS connections, protecting against SSL stripping and man-in-the-middle attacks.

- X-Content-Type-Options: Prevents MIME-sniffing, reducing the risk of drive-by download attacks by setting it to "nosniff".

- X-Frame-Options: Controls page rendering in frames, helping to prevent clickjacking attacks.

- Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS): Manages how resources can be accessed from different domains, preventing unauthorized access.

- X-XSS-Protection: Enables browser XSS filters to block reflected XSS attacks.

- Identifying Outdated Software: Reveals server software versions, helping to identify potential security vulnerabilities from outdated software.