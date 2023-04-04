Recipe details
Security: Responsible disclosure program
Key facts about Security: Responsible disclosure program
- Records
- 5471 records
- Websites tracked
- 5471 websites use Security: Responsible disclosure program
- Industries
- Security
- Categories
- Security
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Dataprovider Research
Dataprovider.com transforms the internet into the largest search engine of structured web data for data-minded professionals so that they can do detailed research, make better decisions, measure the digital economy and fight cybercrime. Creating the right dataset is difficult due to the hundreds of filters and values that each field contains. These recipes are custom prefiltered datasets that help you get the most complete results.
About this recipe
This data set contains websites that have a Responsible Disclosure Program. A Responsible Disclosure Program is a formalized process established by organizations to manage and address security vulnerabilities discovered in their products or services. It encourages security researchers, ethical hackers, and other individuals to report potential security flaws in a safe and controlled manner, often offering incentives such as financial rewards or public recognition. Companies implement Responsible Disclosure Programs to proactively address security risks, protect their customers, and strengthen their systems. By engaging the security community, organizations can identify and fix vulnerabilities before they are exploited by malicious actors, reducing potential damages and enhancing trust in their products and services. These programs also foster a collaborative relationship between organizations and researchers, promoting a culture of continuous improvement in cybersecurity practices.
Use cases
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
Unique domains
Compile an accurate list of all the unique registered domains from gTLD, new gTLD, sTLD and ccTLDs that are indexed by Dataprovider.394.2M records
All New gTLD domains
The New gTLD Program is an initiative coordinated by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) to enable an expansion of the domain name system.57.1M records
Security: Unsupported PHP versions
Unsupported PHP versions lack security patches, leaving applications vulnerable to attacks and exploitation due to unpatched issues.5.6M records
Security: Phishing and spam
Domains that are vulnerable for phishing or spam. These domains have at least a DNS TXT record set but are missing a SPF, DMARC or DKIM record.14.4M records
Security: Unsupported NGINX versions
Unsupported NGINX versions lack security patches, leaving applications vulnerable to attacks and exploitation due to unpatched issues.2.3M records
Security: HTTP Header policies
Websites without adequate HTTP Header security policies such as CSP, HSTS, X-frame-options and more.36.5M records