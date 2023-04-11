Recipe details
Security: Unsupported PHP versions
Key facts about Security: Unsupported PHP versions
- Records
- 5619052 records
- Websites tracked
- 5619052 websites use Security: Unsupported PHP versions
- Industries
- Security
- Categories
- Security
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Dataprovider Research
Dataprovider.com transforms the internet into the largest search engine of structured web data for data-minded professionals so that they can do detailed research, make better decisions, measure the digital economy and fight cybercrime. Creating the right dataset is difficult due to the hundreds of filters and values that each field contains. These recipes are custom prefiltered datasets that help you get the most complete results.
About this recipe
Working with unsupported PHP versions is unwise for several reasons, including security vulnerabilities. Unsupported PHP versions no longer receive security patches from the PHP development team. This means that any discovered vulnerabilities remain unpatched, leaving your applications exposed to potential attacks and exploitation by malicious actors.
Check https://www.php.net/eol.php for the most up to date list with unsupported PHP versions.
Use cases
- Create a data set for marketing research
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