Skip to main content
Back to overview

Recipe details

Segment

Segment

71.6K recordsNYSE:TWLO

Key facts about Segment

Records
71559 records
Websites tracked
71559 websites use Segment
Stock ticker
NYSE:TWLO
Industries
Asset management
Categories
Analytics, Cloud
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Twilio

Twilio is an American company based in San Francisco, California providing programmable communication tools for making and receiving phone calls, sending and receiving text messages, and performing other communication functions using its web service APIs. Twilio was founded in 2008 by Jeff Lawson, Evan Cooke, and John Wolthuis and was originally based in both Seattle, Washington, and San Francisco, California.

About this recipe

Segment is the market leading customer data platform (CDP), that helps you collect, clean, and control your customer data. It enables developers to unify customer data from every customer touchpoint, and empowers marketing, sales, and customer service leaders with the insights they need to design and build relevant, data-driven customer engagement.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Related to this recipe

  • SendGrid

    SendGrid delivers emails through the worlds largest cloud based email delivery platform.

    915.5K recordsNYSE:TWLO

  • Twilio

    Twilio is the world’s leading cloud communication platform that enables you to engage customers across channels.

    28.2K recordsNYSE:TWLO