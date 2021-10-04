Recipe details
Segment
Key facts about Segment
- Records
- 71559 records
- Websites tracked
- 71559 websites use Segment
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:TWLO
- Industries
- Asset management
- Categories
- Analytics, Cloud
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Twilio
Twilio is an American company based in San Francisco, California providing programmable communication tools for making and receiving phone calls, sending and receiving text messages, and performing other communication functions using its web service APIs. Twilio was founded in 2008 by Jeff Lawson, Evan Cooke, and John Wolthuis and was originally based in both Seattle, Washington, and San Francisco, California.
About this recipe
Segment is the market leading customer data platform (CDP), that helps you collect, clean, and control your customer data. It enables developers to unify customer data from every customer touchpoint, and empowers marketing, sales, and customer service leaders with the insights they need to design and build relevant, data-driven customer engagement.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research