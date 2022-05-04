Recipe details
Semrush Site Audit Widget
Key facts about Semrush Site Audit Widget
- Records
- 532 records
- Websites tracked
- 532 websites use Semrush Site Audit Widget
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:SEMR
- Industries
- Asset management, Publishing
- Categories
- Advertising
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Semrush
Semrush is a SaaS platform. It is often used for keyword research and online ranking data, including metrics such as search volume and cost per click (CPC). The platform also collects information about online keywords gathered from Google and Bing search engines. It was released by Boston-based company Semrush Inc, founded by Oleg Shchegolev and Dmitri Melnikov. Back in 2008, Semrush started as a small group of SEO and IT specialists united by one mission: to make online competition fair and transparent with equal opportunities for everyone. They've grown into an all-in-one marketing suite consisting of more than 50 products, tools and add-ons that help companies market better online. Their vision is to create the only tool a digital marketing team would ever need to improve their online marketing results, ensure a smooth workflow between team members and save time on routine tasks.
About this recipe
The Semrush Site Audit Widget is a lead generation tool for SEO companies. SEO companies can put this widget on their website and let potential customers enter their website and email address. Semrush will create a report for the customer the SEO company. This way the widget works as a lead generation tool for Semrush and the SEO company that implements the widget. Semrush's Site Audit is a website crawler that allows customers to analyze the health of a website. It will provide a list of issues that makes it easy to see where exactly a website is struggling. Fixing these issues will help boost the SEO of a website.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments