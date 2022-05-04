Semrush Site Audit Widget

About Semrush

Semrush is a SaaS platform. It is often used for keyword research and online ranking data, including metrics such as search volume and cost per click (CPC). The platform also collects information about online keywords gathered from Google and Bing search engines. It was released by Boston-based company Semrush Inc, founded by Oleg Shchegolev and Dmitri Melnikov. Back in 2008, Semrush started as a small group of SEO and IT specialists united by one mission: to make online competition fair and transparent with equal opportunities for everyone. They've grown into an all-in-one marketing suite consisting of more than 50 products, tools and add-ons that help companies market better online. Their vision is to create the only tool a digital marketing team would ever need to improve their online marketing results, ensure a smooth workflow between team members and save time on routine tasks.