The Semrush Site Audit Widget is a lead generation tool for SEO companies. SEO companies can put this widget on their website and let potential customers enter their website and email address. Semrush will create a report for the customer the SEO company. This way the widget works as a lead generation tool for Semrush and the SEO company that implements the widget. Semrush's Site Audit is a website crawler that allows customers to analyze the health of a website. It will provide a list of issues that makes it easy to see where exactly a website is struggling. Fixing these issues will help boost the SEO of a website.