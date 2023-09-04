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Recipe details
Sendcloud
4.4K records
Key facts about Sendcloud
- Records
- 4448 records
- Websites tracked
- 4448 websites use Sendcloud
- Industries
- E-commerce
- Categories
- Cloud, E-commerce
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Sendcloud
SendCloud was founded in 2012 by Rob van den Heuvel, Bas Smeulders, and Sabi Tolou. The company began its journey in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and quickly grew to become one of the leading e-commerce shipping platforms in Europe.
About this recipe
SendCloud is a Dutch company that offers a cloud-based shipping platform designed to simplify the shipping process for e-commerce businesses. By integrating with various carriers and providing a suite of tools, SendCloud enables online retailers to automate and optimize their shipping operations, offering features like label printing, track & trace, and return management.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research