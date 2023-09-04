About Sendcloud

SendCloud was founded in 2012 by Rob van den Heuvel, Bas Smeulders, and Sabi Tolou. The company began its journey in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and quickly grew to become one of the leading e-commerce shipping platforms in Europe.

About this recipe

SendCloud is a Dutch company that offers a cloud-based shipping platform designed to simplify the shipping process for e-commerce businesses. By integrating with various carriers and providing a suite of tools, SendCloud enables online retailers to automate and optimize their shipping operations, offering features like label printing, track & trace, and return management.