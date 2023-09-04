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Recipe details

Sendcloud

Sendcloud

4.4K records

Key facts about Sendcloud

Records
4448 records
Websites tracked
4448 websites use Sendcloud
Industries
E-commerce
Categories
Cloud, E-commerce
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Sendcloud

SendCloud was founded in 2012 by Rob van den Heuvel, Bas Smeulders, and Sabi Tolou. The company began its journey in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and quickly grew to become one of the leading e-commerce shipping platforms in Europe.

About this recipe

SendCloud is a Dutch company that offers a cloud-based shipping platform designed to simplify the shipping process for e-commerce businesses. By integrating with various carriers and providing a suite of tools, SendCloud enables online retailers to automate and optimize their shipping operations, offering features like label printing, track & trace, and return management.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research