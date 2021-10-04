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Recipe details

SendGrid

SendGrid

915.5K recordsNYSE:TWLO

Key facts about SendGrid

Records
915507 records
Websites tracked
915507 websites use SendGrid
Stock ticker
NYSE:TWLO
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Cloud
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Twilio

Twilio is an American company based in San Francisco, California providing programmable communication tools for making and receiving phone calls, sending and receiving text messages, and performing other communication functions using its web service APIs. Twilio was founded in 2008 by Jeff Lawson, Evan Cooke, and John Wolthuis and was originally based in both Seattle, Washington, and San Francisco, California.

About this recipe

SendGrid provides a cloud-based service that assists businesses with email delivery. The service manages various types of email including shipping notifications, friend requests, sign-up confirmations, and email newsletters. It also handles internet service provider (ISP) monitoring, domain keys, sender policy framework (SPF), and feedback loops. Additionally, the company provides link tracking, open rate reporting. It also allows companies to track email opens, unsubscribes, bounces, and spam reports.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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