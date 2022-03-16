Recipes overview
Sendinblue

Sendinblue

139.1K records
E-commerce
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

Sendinblue is a SaaS solution for relationship marketing and offers a cloud-based marketing communication software suite. They have several plugins that allow users to integrate their current technologies, such as CMS tools, e-commerce, advanced analytics, and sign-up forms.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial