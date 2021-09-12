About Sentry

From error tracking to performance monitoring, Sentry helps developers see what actually matters, solve quicker, and learn continuously about their applications - from the frontend to the backend. Sentry started out as an open-source project. Our founders’ goal was straightforward: solve their own problems with an easy way to fix their own mistakes. Ten years later, their two person passion project is the world’s leading error-tracking platform with 200+ employees in four offices worldwide.