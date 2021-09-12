Recipe details
Sentry
Key facts about Sentry
- Records
- 1155428 records
- Websites tracked
- 1155428 websites use Sentry
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Analytics, Cloud
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Sentry
From error tracking to performance monitoring, Sentry helps developers see what actually matters, solve quicker, and learn continuously about their applications - from the frontend to the backend. Sentry started out as an open-source project. Our founders’ goal was straightforward: solve their own problems with an easy way to fix their own mistakes. Ten years later, their two person passion project is the world’s leading error-tracking platform with 200+ employees in four offices worldwide.
About this recipe
Sentry is an error monitoring and performance monitoring platform that provides you with "real-time insight into production deployments with info to reproduce and fix crashes". It notifies you of exceptions or errors that your users run into while using your app, and organizes them for you on a web dashboard.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites