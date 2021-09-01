Recipe details
ServiceNow
Key facts about ServiceNow
- Records
- 2630 records
- Websites tracked
- 2630 websites use ServiceNow
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:NOW
- Industries
- Asset management
- Categories
- Cloud
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow is an American software company based in Santa Clara, California that develops a cloud computing platform to help companies manage digital workflows for enterprise operations. ServiceNow is a platform-as-a-service provider, providing technical management support, such as IT service management, to the IT operations of large corporations, including providing help desk functionality. The company's core business revolves around management of "incident, problem, and change" IT operational events.
About this recipe
ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform toolset that enables an organization to automate and consolidate a wide number of requests, processes, services and workflows across business domains, meaning that you can use the ServiceNow platform for IT and HR.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research