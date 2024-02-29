Free demoLog in
Recipes overview
ShareThis

ShareThis

484K records
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free demo

About ShareThis

ShareThis was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, United States. Initially, ShareThis started as a widget for bloggers to easily share content across various social media platforms. Over the years, it evolved into a comprehensive social sharing platform that provides website owners with a suite of tools to encourage social engagement and sharing. These tools include customizable sharing buttons, social analytics, and audience insights, helping websites increase their social reach and audience engagement.

About this recipe

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Start today

Whether you need actionable web data insights for day-to-day projects or for long-term strategies, the answer to your question lies in our structured web data.

Request a free demo