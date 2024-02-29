Recipes overview
ShareThis
484K records
About ShareThis
ShareThis was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, United States. Initially, ShareThis started as a widget for bloggers to easily share content across various social media platforms. Over the years, it evolved into a comprehensive social sharing platform that provides website owners with a suite of tools to encourage social engagement and sharing. These tools include customizable sharing buttons, social analytics, and audience insights, helping websites increase their social reach and audience engagement.
About this recipe
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Start today
Whether you need actionable web data insights for day-to-day projects or for long-term strategies, the answer to your question lies in our structured web data.