Recipe details
Shopify (SCS)
Key facts about Shopify (SCS)
- Records
- 2855283 records
- Websites tracked
- 2855283 websites use Shopify (SCS)
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:SHOP
- Industries
- Asset management, E-commerce
- Categories
- Content and distribution, E-commerce
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Shopify
Shopify, established in 2006, emerged from the frustration experienced by its founders, Tobias Lütke, Daniel Weinand, and Scott Lake, who struggled to find a suitable e-commerce platform for their snowboard shop. Determined to address this gap in the market, they embarked on creating their own solution. From its humble beginnings, Shopify has evolved into a powerhouse in the e-commerce industry, offering a user-friendly platform that enables businesses of all sizes to establish their online presence and sell products effectively. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify has expanded its reach globally, serving millions of merchants worldwide. The company's innovative approach to e-commerce has earned it widespread recognition, with a strong emphasis on providing tools and resources to empower entrepreneurs and businesses to succeed in the digital marketplace. Shopify's commitment to simplifying online selling and enhancing the customer experience has solidified its position as a leader in the e-commerce ecosystem, driving growth and prosperity for merchants around the world.
About this recipe
Shopify, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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