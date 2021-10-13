Recipe details
Sify Technologies
Key facts about Sify Technologies
- Records
- 1611 records
- Websites tracked
- 1611 websites use Sify Technologies
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:SIFY
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Cloud
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Limited (formerly Satyam Infoway) is an Indian information and communications technology company providing end to end ICT solutions including telecom services, data center services, cloud & managed services, transformation integration services and application integration services. Sify Technologies Limited played an important role during the early spread of internet and e-commerce in India. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services.
About this recipe
The Data Center Services segment provides co-location services; and managed data center services, such as storage and back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research