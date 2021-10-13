About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited (formerly Satyam Infoway) is an Indian information and communications technology company providing end to end ICT solutions including telecom services, data center services, cloud & managed services, transformation integration services and application integration services. Sify Technologies Limited played an important role during the early spread of internet and e-commerce in India. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services.