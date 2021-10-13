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Recipe details

Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies

1.6K recordsNASDAQ:SIFY

Key facts about Sify Technologies

Records
1611 records
Websites tracked
1611 websites use Sify Technologies
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:SIFY
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Cloud
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited (formerly Satyam Infoway) is an Indian information and communications technology company providing end to end ICT solutions including telecom services, data center services, cloud & managed services, transformation integration services and application integration services. Sify Technologies Limited played an important role during the early spread of internet and e-commerce in India. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services.

About this recipe

The Data Center Services segment provides co-location services; and managed data center services, such as storage and back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research