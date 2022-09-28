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Recipe details
Sirdata Consent Framework
8.8K records
Key facts about Sirdata Consent Framework
- Records
- 8758 records
- Websites tracked
- 8758 websites use Sirdata Consent Framework
- Categories
- Privacy
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Sirdata
Sirdata is a French company that serves its clients in reaching captive or purchase intents audiences through targeting that is respectful of users' choices. It provides contexts and cookieless predictive tools as well as tracers and consent management.
About this recipe
Sirdata provides a Cookie Consent Management Platform for businesses who need to comply with privacy regulations.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research