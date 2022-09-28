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Recipe details

Sirdata Consent Framework

Sirdata Consent Framework

8.8K records

Key facts about Sirdata Consent Framework

Records
8758 records
Websites tracked
8758 websites use Sirdata Consent Framework
Categories
Privacy
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Sirdata

Sirdata is a French company that serves its clients in reaching captive or purchase intents audiences through targeting that is respectful of users' choices. It provides contexts and cookieless predictive tools as well as tracers and consent management.

About this recipe

Sirdata provides a Cookie Consent Management Platform for businesses who need to comply with privacy regulations.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research